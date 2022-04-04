iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $676,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

RXI stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $187.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.05.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

