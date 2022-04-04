LSV Asset Management Sells 28,100 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of EVERTEC worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

