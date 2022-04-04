LSV Asset Management Sells 26,400 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

