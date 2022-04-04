Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 412 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after acquiring an additional 310,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Edison International stock opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

