Eckoh (LON:ECK) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eckoh (LON:ECK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.83% from the stock’s current price.

ECK stock opened at GBX 39.85 ($0.52) on Monday. Eckoh has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,473.41).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

