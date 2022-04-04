StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $84.82.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 576.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.