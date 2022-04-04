Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of BCOV opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brightcove by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 743,359 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

