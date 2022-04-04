Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Booking from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,734.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,367.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,313.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,358.43. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 86.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

