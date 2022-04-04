StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $197.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.84. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $426.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in BeiGene by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in BeiGene by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BeiGene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.