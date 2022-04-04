StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.50.
NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $197.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.84. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $426.56.
BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
