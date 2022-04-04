Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Critical Review

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 6.46% 19.12% 10.35% Ascent Solar Technologies -984.77% N/A -54.31%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ichor and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.10 billion 0.89 $70.90 million $2.45 13.89 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 56.80 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Ichor beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

