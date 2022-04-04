Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Endava by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Endava by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $130.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.02. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

