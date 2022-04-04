Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,457 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 301,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

