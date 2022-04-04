One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International stock opened at $173.68 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.01. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.