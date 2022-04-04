10,066 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

