1,306 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $345.53 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.56.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.