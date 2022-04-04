Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Electromed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 1,255.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Electromed during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Electromed by 99.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electromed by 111.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Electromed stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

