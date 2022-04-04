Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,924,000 after buying an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 749.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 498,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 439,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,339,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,875,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.