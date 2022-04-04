Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after purchasing an additional 155,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,936,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IART. Bank of America upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of IART stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

