Bessemer Group Inc. Has $508,000 Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 466,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after acquiring an additional 347,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $28.21 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.