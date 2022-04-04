Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 680 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $225.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.53 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.10.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

