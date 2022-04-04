Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 5,428 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

