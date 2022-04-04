State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EQT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $36.03 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

