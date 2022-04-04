Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Royal Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $146.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $146.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

