State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Fox Factory stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

