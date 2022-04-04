State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

