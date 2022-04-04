Reviewing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) & Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Forge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 44.26% 13.62% 1.92% Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Forge Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $9.17 billion 8.11 $4.06 billion $7.18 18.48 Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intercontinental Exchange and Forge Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 2 6 2 3.00 Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus price target of $156.78, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Forge Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Forge Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; trading venues, including 13 regulated exchanges and 6 clearing houses; and offers futures and options products for energy, agricultural and metals, financial, cash equities and equity, over-the-counter, and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. It also provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. In addition, the company offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Forge Global (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

