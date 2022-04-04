Critical Survey: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) versus Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.35, indicating that its share price is 635% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QDM International and Kering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 40.25 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -6.61 Kering $20.88 billion 3.81 $3.76 billion N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for QDM International and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kering 0 3 10 0 2.77

Summary

Kering beats QDM International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,565 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

