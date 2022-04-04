Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Upland Software by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

