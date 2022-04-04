One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,507 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

