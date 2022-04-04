One Capital Management LLC Invests $421,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

