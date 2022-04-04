XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 778,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $69.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.