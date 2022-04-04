State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,400 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 194,068 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 101,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.