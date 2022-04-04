State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $161.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.