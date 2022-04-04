State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 15,863 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 124,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 77,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

