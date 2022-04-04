Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

