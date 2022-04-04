Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

EHC opened at $71.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

