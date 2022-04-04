Shelton Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Apple makes up 1.5% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

