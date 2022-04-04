Foundry Partners LLC Sells 409 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.
Apple Profile (Get Rating)
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.