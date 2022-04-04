Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 10.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Apple were worth $26,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

