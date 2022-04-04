Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 711.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

