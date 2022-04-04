StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BERY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.23.
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,409 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
