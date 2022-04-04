Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

BIP stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

