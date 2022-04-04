State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.