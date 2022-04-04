Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE BCH opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $24.88.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.3307 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

