Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE:ANF opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

