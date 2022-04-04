Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BLX opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $611.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 39.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

