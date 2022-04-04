StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

