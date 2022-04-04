StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $16.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%.
About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.
