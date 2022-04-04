Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives C$3.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

XBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$343.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

