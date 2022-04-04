Brokerages Set Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target at $19.14

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $2.81 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

