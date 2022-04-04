Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$2,068.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$865.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$109.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$918.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,471.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$654.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,415,431.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

